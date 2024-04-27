Shehzad Poonawala calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Pablo Escobar' who runs gang from jail

New Delhi: The BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala, held a press conference on Saturday and fiercely attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government. He stated at a press conference on Saturday that there is a Pablo Escobar sitting in Delhi who is running a gang from behind bars.

Shahzad Poonawala stated, "You must have heard that a gang operates from the jail. You've probably heard of Pablo Escobar, but it's unfortunate for Delhi that there is one such Pablo Escobar in the city, openly ruling the government from jail. Despite the court's severe criticism, some people continue to hold positions of authority shamelessly.

He targeted AAP's Delhi government. He said that neither lakhs of children are safe in Delhi nor is their future safe. This effort is only to ensure the safety of the kingpin of the liquor scam. However, in the same Ramlila Maidan, we observe the faces of a few persons who experienced political conversion—from 'jhaadu' to 'daaru', from 'swaraj' to'sharab', and from Anna Hazare to Lalu. Those who began with India Against Corruption have now joined the INDI Alliance Of Corruption.

According to Shahzad Poonawala, the Delhi High Court is currently asking tough questions from the Delhi government.The Delhi High Court has informed the Delhi government that you have prioritized your personal goals and interests over the national interest, and your desire for power is destroying the country's future. You have put your political interests above all, not the interests of the students.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "...You must have heard that a gang is operated from jail. You must have heard about Pablo Escobar...But it is the misfortune of Delhi that one such Pablo Escobar in Delhi is running the government from jail with 'kattar…




