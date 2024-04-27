Manikanta Gautam awarded honorary doctorate

Anantapur native Manikanta Gautam has been awarded an honorary doctorate by a recognized institution approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The award was presented at an event organized by HDAC of India in Delhi on Saturday evening. Gautam is known for his exceptional contributions to technological transformation and community development through his Ethical Hacking Care program. The program not only provides comprehensive training to engineering students but also encourages innovative thinking.

Through the program, Gautam has developed numerous applications that have been implemented by businessmen, vedic institutions, medical professionals, and police departments. Notably, his applications facilitate seamless coordination between law enforcement and the public, leveraging technology to enhance public safety. In addition to the honorary doctorate, Gautam has also been appointed as a member of the World Human Rights Council.

He expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized his commitment to driving further technological advancements that will positively impact society.





Delete Edit



