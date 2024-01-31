Adimulam meets Lokesh after lashing out at Peddireddi

Tirupati: Satyavedu reserved constituency came into limelight ahead of the run-up for the next Assembly elections. At a moment when both the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP appeared to have finalised their candidates and formally announced the names that they will be their in-charges in the constituency, sitting YSRCP MLA K Adimulam has stirred hornet’s nest by revolting against the party leadership. Now, it gave scope among cadres of both parties and the people as well that the candidates may change in the next few days.

TDP has announced the name of former MLA H Hemalatha’s daughter Dr Hellen as the party in-charge for Satyavedu constituency even before Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam began. Hemalatha and Helen have started working in the constituency intensely. Party cadres have also felt that she is a potential candidate who can give tough fight and win the seat also.

Recently, YSRCP has decided to deny the party ticket to sitting MLA K Adimulam but wanted to field him as its MP candidate from Tirupati Lok Sabha reserved seat. Alternatively, it wanted sitting Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy to contest from Satyavedu constituency. After this, Adimulam met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him also for allotting MP ticket. On the other side, Gurumoorthy started working in the constituency immediately after the announcement.

At this stage, in a surprise move, Adimulam made serious allegations against the YSRCP and in particular on minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy stating that he always worked following the words of the Minister. He even went on to say that at the behest of the Minister Peddireddy, largescale sand and gravel mining is taking place in the constituency. But, he made him a scapegoat now and denied MLA ticket.

Interestingly, Adimulam later met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Vijayawada which started speculations of his joining the TDP fold. The party cadres were in a dilemma that if that happened, the party’s fair chances of winning Satyavedu seat may weaken considerably.

Further, these developments led to another speculation that Gurumoorthy may be sent back as Tirupati Lok Sabha candidate again. It was learnt that deputy CM K Narayana Swamy who is representing GD Nellore constituency whose name has been announced as Chittoor Lok Sabha reserved seat incharge is looking for Satyavedu MLA ticket. His daughter Krupa Lakshmi’s name is also doing rounds from the seat. The ambiguity over the names of incharges of the two parties appears to continue for the next few days.