Congress releases special manifesto for Telangana, promises 23 guarantees

In a bid to secure power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has released a specially prepared manifesto for Telangana, outlining 23 main guarantees for the state. The manifesto was unveiled by Congress state affairs in-charge Deepadas Munshi, with senior leaders Minister Sridhar Babu and Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy in attendance.

Among the promises made in the manifesto are the relaunch of the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad, implementation of all aspects of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act - 2014, and the establishment of key infrastructure projects such as a Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet and a Steel Plant in Bayyaram. The manifesto also pledges the development of a Rapid Railway System along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway and the establishment of a National Sports University in Telangana.



Other guarantees include the establishment of new educational institutions such as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Mining University in Hyderabad, as well as the formation of a National Aviation University and a Central Institute of Medical Research under the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). Additionally, the manifesto promises the direct transfer of central government funds to village sarpanches and the setting up of a solar power generation system for every house in the state.



The Congress party is strategically advancing with the goal of securing power at the centre, building on the success of the 6 promises that were fulfilled in the recent Telangana assembly elections. With the release of the 'Nyai Patra' manifesto at the national level and state-wise manifestos, the Congress is aiming to gain the support of the people with its comprehensive promises for the state of Telangana.