Adireddy Srinivas files nomination

Rajamahendravaram: TDP-Jana Sena-BJP candidate for Rajahmundry city Adireddy Srinivas filed his nomination on Thursday. A large number of leaders, activists and fans of the three parties participated in the rally. The rally started from Tilak Road and reached the Returning officer's office in the city via Shyamalanagar, Gorakshanapet and Devi Chowk.

Sitting MLA Adireddy Bhavani, Rajahmundry Parliament BJP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, TDP state general secretary Ganni Krishna, former Aryapuram Bank chairman Challa Sankara Rao accompanied him.

Adireddy Bhavani also submitted a set of nomination papers to the Returning Officer. Srinivas said that the people’s anger towards the government was seen in the form of the crowd that poured in to his nomination filing procession. He expressed confidence that he would win with a majority of more than 50,000 votes.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari will file nomination as candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency supported by TDP and Jana Sena on Fridy afternoon.

Party state chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar told media at BJP election office on Thursday that a rally will start from Purandeswari's residence on JN Road at 1 pm and she will file nomination at the collector's office in Bommuru at 2:20 pm.

BJP AP election co-incharge Siddharth Nath Singh will be present. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, Tamil Nadu BJP leader and film actress Khushboo have also been invited. He asked the leaders and workers of BJP, TDP and JSP to attend the rally in large numbers.

TDP-BJP-JSP candidate Adireddy Srinivas filing nomination papers in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday