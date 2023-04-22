Adoni MLA least bothered to develop constituency: Lokesh

Adoni (Kurnool): After targeting Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday fired salvo against Adoni YSRCP MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy. Lokesh said Adoni constituency has three MLAs and they have shared the constituency like a cake piece. He said MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy, his wife and son Manoj Reddy were involved in land grabbing and settlements and wife was looking after the registration of properties.

Lokesh made these comments while addressing a gathering during his 76th Yuva Galam padayatra at Kadikattha cross in Adoni. Lokesh alleged that corruption was prevailed in Adoni and the constituency has not witnessed any development under the MLA.

Pointing out the corruption of Sai Prasad Reddy, Lokesh said about 15 years ago, Sri Lakshmi Estate had put a venture in survey no 352 in an extent of 5 acres. Around 72 people have purchased the plots measuring one-and-half cent. Now, the MLA has forcibly grabbed the said land and was threatening the people, who have purchased plots, as its land value has rose to Rs 10 crore.

Lokesh said the YSRC leaders are least bothered to develop the constituencies.

He said the constituency was developed only during the TDP rule only. Concrete cement roads were laid in villages catering to drinking and irrigation water needs, constructed houses for the poor and colleges for students, said Lokesh. The ginning and oil mills were closed and the labourers migrated to faraway places searching for livelihood. He assured the people that they will bring big industries and generate employment to all after the TDP forms the government.

Lokesh completes

1,000 km padayatra

Nara Lokesh said that he is very fortunate to complete 1,000 kilometres padayatra in Rayalaseema region of Adoni mandal in Kurnool district. He profusely thanked all people for their cooperation in completing his padayatra. Lokesh said he launched padayatra to bring irregularities of Jagan Mohan Reddy to light. To mark the completion of 1,000 kilometres padayatra, Lokesh inaugurated a stone plaque in Adoni.