Second phase randomization of EVMs is complete

Nagarkurnool: Returning Officer Collector Uday Kumar conducted the second randomization of EVMs in the presence of General Election Observers Ruches Jaiwanshi, representatives of recognized political parties and candidates contesting in the Nagar Kurnool District Integrated Office Complex on Saturday.

Randomization of Ballot Units, Control Units and VV.Pat machines allotted to polling centers under 7 assembly constituencies in Nagar Kurnool Parliament segment has been completed.

The Collector explained this process to the representatives of the political parties and the candidates and showed it transparently on the screen without leaving any doubt. On this occasion, Returning Officer, Collector Uday Kumar said that according to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, the process of randomization of EVM machines was conducted transparently in the presence of representatives of various political parties. He said that in the presence of the representatives of the political parties, randomization has been done transparently through the online system.

Hard copies and soft copies of the second randomization have been given to the representatives of recognized political parties. Returning Officer Collector Uday Kumar said that the Election Commission rules are being followed and the process of election management is being carried out in a transparent manner. District Additional Collector Sitarama Rao and Election Department officials participated in this randomization process.