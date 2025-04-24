Advanced eye care facility inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Extending support to advanced technology and as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, INOX Air Products donated the ALCON Constellation Vision System to Sankar Foundation.

The CSR initiative was taken by the company to the tune of Rs 87 lakh.

The new facility was inaugurated by SVS Raju, regional sales manager of the company in the presence of K Radhakrishnan, GM, Dr T Krishna, HoD retina department, V Ramesh Kumar, DGM (Corporate Relations) and other officials of the foundation.

A. Krishna Kumar, managing trustee of the foundation commended the company’s continuous support in enhancing the foundation’s medical and surgical equipment, reinforcing their shared commitment to quality healthcare.

The hypersonic vitrectomy featured in this advanced system sets a new benchmark in ophthalmic surgery.