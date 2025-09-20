Advanced PFT equipment launched at GGH-Ongole

Ongole: Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Manikyarao and Government Medical College Principal Dr Ashok Kumar inaugurated Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) equipment worth Rs 50 lakh at GGH Ongole on Friday.

Dr Manikya Rao and Dr Ashok Kumar announced that three PFT units have been installed in Pulmonology and General Medicine departments. They said that the equipment will benefit doctors across all medical specialties, not just pulmonology. They explained that the advanced testing systems assess lung capacity, oxygen absorption into blood, andthe impact of exercise on respiratory function. Key diagnostic capabilities of the equipment include identifying narrowed airways, evaluating oxygen transfer efficiency, assessing smoking-related lung damage, determining medication effectiveness, detecting environmental chemical exposure effects, and evaluating surgical readiness.

Dr Manikyarao emphasised the equipment’s significance for comprehensive respiratory care and thanked the state government, local legislators, and Director of Medical Education for their support in acquiring this vital healthcare technology.

The hospital administrative staff, department heads, and medical staff from both the pulmonology and general medicine departments attended the programme.