Adventure Park in Nallamala to beckon Srisailam tourists

Markapuram(Prakasam district): The forest department is constructing an adventure park and a watch tower in the Nallamala forest to engage thrill-seeking tourists to Srisailam, and have a glimpse of the wildlife, flora and fauna.

The forest department closes the entry into Nallamala forest at Ganapathi check post near Pedda Dornala at 6 pm every day to allow the wild animals to move across the ghat road in evening and night. The passengers must halt at the check post and spend time until morning in vehicles or at lodges in Pedda Dornala.

To promote ecotourism and also to create a livelihood for the local tribal youth, the forest department is now constructing an adventure park at Ganapati check post, to help tourists spend quality time. The government has approved the construction of the park on 2.50 acres with a budget of Rs 32 lakh and the contractor started work recently.

The park will have an action tower, zipline, bungee jump, ropeway, 360-degree cycling, human gyroscope, etc, along with a public park. Apart from the activities, the park will also have a community hall, toilets and a cafeteria to work round the clock, as part of the amenities for the tourists.

The forest department also constructed a watch tower at Veerlakonda near Tummalabailu to help tourists to have a glimpse of the Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve. The tourists have to trek into the forest for a kilometre to reach the watch tower, from which they can have a panoramic view within a 3 km radius and can see tribal hamlets, Srisailam ghat road, and observe the wildlife movement.

Markapuram DFO Vignesh Appavu told The Hans India that they are trying to satisfy the thrill-seeking tourists to Srisailam with the Nallamala Adventure Park and create a revenue-generating opportunity for the local tribals. He said that the tourist amenities are expected to open by May, while the adventure park gets its finishing touches. He said they constructed watch towers at Katamraju Base Camp and Veerlakonda, where the forest department personnel will observe wildlife movement, poaching activities and any forest fire. By opening Veerlakonda watch tower to the tourists, he said they are also training the tribal youth as nature guides to take the visitors trekking and explain the flora and fauna in the forest. He said that they need to form a committee to fix the charges and fees for the services, as they need to maintain them and also provide employment to the local tribals.