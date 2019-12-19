Trending :
After Ganta, yet another TDP clan welcomes Visakapatnam as executive capital

The announcement of floating three capital in Andhra Pradesh made by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting support from TDP in particular, which is something to cheer for the government. Earlier, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao from the TDP had welcomed three capitals proposal which is a shock to Naidu.

He said that Visakhapatnam has all qualities to serve as the administrative capital. The latest one from the yellow camp who koi ed the party to welcome the proposal of mooting three capitals.

Kondru Murali Mohan who is an aide of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy joined TDP just before the elections and now being in TDP has supported Jagan government's proposal.

He went ahead and advised his party leaders from North Andhra to support Jagan's decision of making Visakhapatnam as capital. Now it has become the headache for the TDP leaders of North Andhra whether to choose between Jagan's Visakhapatnam or Naidu's Amaravati.

It remains to be seen how the political parties would chalk out the solution to come out of this turmoil.

