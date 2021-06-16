After winning court case, Ashok worships Goddess Pydithalli

Vizianagaram: After a long gap, the residence of senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, wore as festive look on Tuesday as a large number activists arrived and greeted him on winning a court case against the State government and retaining the chairmanship of Mansas Trust.

The party activists lighted crackers and distributed sweets on the occasion. The High Court has dismissed the appointment of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of the trust in the place of Ashok. With this, the followers of the royal family have welcomed the verdict of the High Court and started rushing to the residence of Ashok.

Actually Raju, his wife Sunila Gajapathi and daughter Aditi have been living alone in his bungalow for the past three years and even he appealed to the cadre not to come to the TDP office, which is located in the bungalow itself.

Ashok requested the cadre to maintain distance due to Covid and appealed them not to visit the office. He said that he would be available on mobile phone for any support or assistance to the cadre.

But after the verdict came out, he stepped out of his home and visited their family Goddess Pydithalli and offered prayers to the deity. Even the cadre also in huge number visited his home and extended their greetings to the senior TDP leader.

Later, speaking to the media, Ashok blamed that the State government for intentionally targeting him and trying to ruin the rich historical background and values of the trust.

"I prayed to the God to give good mindset to the government. The AP government is ignoring the constitutional norms and ethics and implementing its own agenda," he alleged. Anyhow, the latest verdict of High Court has rejuvenated the party cadre and the royal family.