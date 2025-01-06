Agri Director viasits Kadiri mandal

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): S Dilli Rao, Director of Agriculture, on Sunday participated in a face-to-face programme with farmers at Battalapalli village in Kadiri man-dal. During interaction, farmers requested him to set up Korra purchase center and to provide minimum support price. Processing Unit Managing Director Dinesh explained about the processing of small grains like sorghum, sorghum, areca, ragi, jowar, saj-ja.

Dilli Rao suggested to increase the area of cultivation of small grains and awareness should be raised among farmers on processing and pro-curement methods.

The Director visited tomato crop cultivated by Tirumal Reddy in Motukupalli village. He explained crop management methods, gave sug-gestions for pest management and discussed marketing facilities.

Kadiri RDO VVS Sharma, District Agriculture Officer YV Subba Rao, district horticulture officer Chandrasekhar, Kadiri division ADA S Satyana-rayana, DRC Puttaparthi ADA Sanaullah, mandal agriculture officer D Srinivas Reddy, agriculture officers and others were present.