Agriculture fields submerged in Guntur due to heavy rains in the state

Amaravati: The cyclonic storm crossed the coast at Kakinada in the morning with a velocity of 175km and continued over the land with the downpour all over the state leaving a trail of destruction of crops.

The heavy rain continued to lash all the coastal districts with the result of heavy loss of crops of paddy, chillies, cotton and score of vegetables.

The rain would continue its destruction in west Godavari and Krishna districts, though the east Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts were spared to some extent, the officials said.

Several thousands of acres of paddy was flooded in East Godavari district.

At several places power supply was cut off in Vijayawada after the electricity poles came down due to strong gales.

The train services came to a grinding halt at Araku due the landslides in Visakhapatnam district.