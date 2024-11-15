  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AHUDA chief Varun gets grand welcome

AHUDA chief Varun gets grand welcome
x
Highlights

Anantapur: TC Varun, Jana Sena party district president, was accorded a grand welcome on his maiden visit to Anantapur on Thursday after becoming...

Anantapur: TC Varun, Jana Sena party district president, was accorded a grand welcome on his maiden visit to Anantapur on Thursday after becoming Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) chairman.

After performing special puja at Sunkulamma temple on the outskirts of Anantapur, Varun and his wife were taken out on a rally, with JSP leaders and others bursting firecrackers etc.

At the five-light circle on Gooty road, Anantapur JSP vice-presidents Jakkireddy Adinarayana and Grandhi Diwakar, district secretary Sanjeeva Rayudu, district assistant secretaries Avuku Vijay Kumar and Muppuri Krishna gave a grand welcome to Varun with fireworks. Speaking on the occasion, Varun said that they will show the mark of their leader Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in the development of the joint Ananta district. He reiterated that they will coordinate for the development of Anantapur city and pave way for special development with the mutual cooperation of the alliance leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick