AHUDA chief Varun gets grand welcome

Anantapur: TC Varun, Jana Sena party district president, was accorded a grand welcome on his maiden visit to Anantapur on Thursday after becoming Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) chairman.

After performing special puja at Sunkulamma temple on the outskirts of Anantapur, Varun and his wife were taken out on a rally, with JSP leaders and others bursting firecrackers etc.

At the five-light circle on Gooty road, Anantapur JSP vice-presidents Jakkireddy Adinarayana and Grandhi Diwakar, district secretary Sanjeeva Rayudu, district assistant secretaries Avuku Vijay Kumar and Muppuri Krishna gave a grand welcome to Varun with fireworks. Speaking on the occasion, Varun said that they will show the mark of their leader Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in the development of the joint Ananta district. He reiterated that they will coordinate for the development of Anantapur city and pave way for special development with the mutual cooperation of the alliance leaders.