AI has potential to transform Industry 4.0 says Prasanna Kumar

Tirupati: The three-day annual Techno-cultural fest, 'Abhisarga 2023' organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City from April 7-9 has attracted a large number of students from over 35 colleges in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, M Prasanna Kumar, CMD NLC India Ltd, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised many industries. Industry 4.0 refers to the fourth industrial revolution, which is characterised by the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) into manufacturing processes. AI has the potential to transform Industry 4.0 by enabling predictive maintenance, optimising production processes and improving product quality. As humans become more reliant on AI, they may lose the ability to perform certain tasks without the assistance of technology.

MD & CEO, City Union Bank Dr N Kamakodi noted that IIIT Sri City has initiated several programmes for societal development in the immediate and extended community. He also inaugurated a new initiative of IIIT Sri City, Abhisarga Social Responsibility and committed to support through CSR funds from Citi Union Bank in the time to come.

Special Guest and Member of Board of IIIT Sri City Dr Ravi Sannareddy urged the students to take problem statements from Sri City companies for designing the competitions for technical events. He assured all the support for the student's development activities of the institute.

Institute Director Dr G Kannabiran indicated that Abhisarga 2023 is being conducted after 3 years with a lot of enthusiasm from the students with the support of industry sponsors. A new collaboration is initiated with Y20 for inspiring students on India's leadership in G20 and reinforces the requirements of youth in building a vibrant and strong India.