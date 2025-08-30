Aiming for Rs 1-trn investments in food processing: CM Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday exuded confidence that the state would attract investments to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore into the food processing sector over the next five years.

Delivering the keynote address as the chief guest at the third edition of the 'India Food Manufacturing Summit 2025' organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) here on Friday, he pointed out the world-class ecosystem available in the state and said that the sector would be expanded further through global brands from India by Indians. “Our government is working on making agriculture and allied sectors profitable in the state. We will transform the state into a global hub for food processing industries. We are confident of attracting Rs 1 lakh crore investments into the sector in the next five years,” the Chief Minister said.He further said that the state already has 6,000 food processing units and derives 35 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) from agriculture. Andhra Pradesh is well-placed to grow in this sector given its strengths in horticulture, livestock, aquaculture, and other allied activities, he added.

Highlighting the presence of nine integrated food parks in the state, he said that the state is home to 17 lakh metric tonnes of cold storage capacity and warehousing capacity of 33 lakh tonnes. To further expand the industrial infrastructure, industrial parks will be set up in each constituency across the state, he added.

Stating that food preferences of the people are changing, Naidu underlined that the industry should cater to the emerging demands of the sector and changing preferences of the people. “With pro-industry policies, thriving industry clusters, and robust infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh will fuel India’s food processing revolution,” Naidu said. According to him, there is a huge scope for setting up new industries in Visakhapatnam as well.

Further, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Centre estimated that the country's food processing industry would grow its market size to $700 billion by 2030. “As AP's share in the food processing industry stands at 9 per cent now, the state’s pie in the sector will also increase to $50 billion by that time,” he said.

On steep tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports, the Chief Minister said both the Centre and the state would work together to mitigate farmers' problems. “We are having a problem now because of Trump's policy. We must look for alternative markets and also protect our farmers,” he added.

Stating that AP is in the forefront in the food processing sector, Trade Promotion Council of India Chairman Mohit Singla announced that TPCI’s southern regional office would be opened in Amaravati soon.

Minister for Industries TG Bharath, Principal secretary of Food processing Chiranjeevi Chowdary and others were present.