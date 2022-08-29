Air India Express to run flight services between Vijayawada and Sharjah from October 31

After about three and a half years, full-scale international flight services will start from Vijayawada International Airport (Gannavaram). It is known that services have been running here as part of the Vande Bharat Mission after the first wave. Against this background, Air India Express has come forward to run two direct flight services per week between Sharjah and Vijayawada in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The schedule has been announced and ticket booking has also started.

These services will run between Sharjah and Vijayawada every Monday and Saturday from October 31. The 186-passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft will depart Sharjah at 1.40 pm IST and arrive here at 5.35 pm IST and the return flight departs here at 6.35 pm and reaches Sharjah at 10.35 pm. The initial ticket price from here to Sharjah has been fixed at Rs.15,069. Airport sources said that if this service starts, the number of passengers from here to Arab countries will increase significantly.

The airport was granted international status by the central government in May 2017. In 2019, one service per week between Vijayawada and Singapore for six months was canceled due to technical reasons. Later, attempts to run international flight services to Dubai and Singapore were halted due to the Covid situation. Only as a part of the Vande Bharat mission, one service per week to Muscat, the capital of Oman, and five services per week from Sharjah, Kuwait and Muscat are running here.

Recently, with the lifting of the ban on international flight services by the Centre, preparations have been started to run full-fledged services to foreign countries from here. Passengers are happy that full flight services will be available between Sharjah and Vijayawada as the service makes it easy to travel here from Sharjah in UAE as well as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Pujira, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Apart from this, there is an easy connectivity facility from Sharjah to go to many countries in the Gulf. In the future, airlines are making efforts to run full-scale services from Dubai and Kuwait to meet the demand of passengers.