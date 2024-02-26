AITS students make a prototype of double pedal operated auto

Live
Just In
Tirupati: Getting motivated by Viksit Bharat – 2047, which drives an empowered Green Revolution through the utilisation of alternate fuels, biofuels, waste reproduction and EVs, final-year Mechanical Engineering students at Annamacharya Institute of Technology & Sciences (AITS), Tirupati have embraced the concept of waste utilisation. They aimed at industrial objectives of zero waste and zero environmental impact and have fabricated a prototype model of a double-pedal-operated auto battery charged EV.
The mechanism employed incorporates a steering knuckle mechanism, primarily functioning to transmit motion from the steering linkage to the front wheel, thus enabling the driver to maintain control over the vehicle’s direction. Remarkably, all components of the setup have been crafted from scrap mechanical components. This design showcases its perfect application in both transportation and agriculture fields.
The faculty of Mechanical Engineering including HoD Dr M Maruthi Rao, M Balaji and Principal Dr C Nadhamuni Reddy extended their support to the students in this task.