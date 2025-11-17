AKNU V-C Prasanna receives Ramoji Excellence Award

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree was presented with the Ramoji Excellence Award 2025 on Sunday by the Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan. The award ceremony was held at Hyderabad.

Prof Prasanna Sree was honoured in the Art and Culture category. She received this recognition for her significant contribution to society, particularly for developing scripts for endangered tribal languages and her dedicated efforts in preserving them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that such awards further enhance one’s sense of responsibility.

Officials, faculty members, and staff of Adikavi Nannaya University conveyed their congratulations to the VC on this achievement.