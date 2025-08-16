Live
AKPL celebrates I-Day
Nellore: AdaniKrishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) is committed to empowering local community and its neighbouring villages on education, medical and health, women empowerment, community development, infrastructure and other fronts, its Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel assured.
On Friday, he hoisted national flag at the port on 79th Independence Day. The CEO said that AKPL through its social arm Adani Foundation has been implementing various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives such as - Rs 2 crore given for supplying potable water through RO plants in SPSR Nellore district; educational initiatives like providing free education through Adani Vidya Mandir at Muthukur with 1,000 students from Kindergarten to intermediate and food, study material and school kits are free of cost; construction of the state of the art Junior College building at Muthukur with Rs 20 crore.
Later, the CEO presented awards to the security personnel for their meritorious duties.
CEO Jagdish Patel’s wife Chandni Patel, his mother Javerben Patel and son Yash Patel as well as employees attended the event.