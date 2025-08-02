Akshardham spiritual gurus visit Sri City

Sri City: Spiritual Pradeep Vennelakantileaders Akshar Prem and Vinamravadan from the iconic Akshardham Swaminarayan Temple, New Delhi visited Sri City on Friday. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy briefed them on the region’s rapid industrial growth and growing spiritual significance. They visited the Daikin air-conditioning manufacturing unit, where they interacted with company officials. Also visited Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple, and toured the industrial areas.

Impressed by Sri City’s balanced approach to industrialisation, ecological sustainability and spiritual harmony, the spiritual leaders commended the vision behind its development. Expressing his gratitude, Dr Sannareddy described the visit as a moment of pride and spiritual enrichment for Sri City. He stated that the presence of the Akshardham Swamijis would further elevate the spiritual aura of the region.