Akshaya Patra's kitchen to serve midday meals to 5,000 children

Kalyandurgam (Anantapur): Akshaya Patra Foundation's centralised kitchen building sponsored by Thati family and friends was inaugurated by Minister for Women and Child Welfare K V Ushasri Charan here on Saturday. The kitchen will serve midday meals to over 5,000 children in the region. Anchor patrons of the kitchen Gayatri Thati, Vamsi Mohan Thati and Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation, were present on the occasion. Among those present on the occasion were Talari Rangaiah, MP, Vennapusa Gopal Reddy, MLC and Government Whip, Katti Narasimha Reddy, MLC, Boya Girijamma, ZP Chairperson, S Nagalakshmi, Collector, Ketan Garg, Joint Collector and K Samuel, District Educational Officer, Boya Bommanna, ZPTC, H Maruthamma, MPP, S Obulapathi, Mandal Educational Officer, Kalyandurgam, I Sudeepthi, Ward Councillor and others.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation, expressed happiness over receiving support from Thati Family in setting up this centralised kitchen at Kalyandurgam. "With the support of government of Andhra Pradesh, we will be feeding 5,000 children in the region and making our humble contribution in achieving the Navaratnalu vision of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This kitchen will serve many children in the district as part of our endeavour to eradicate classroom hunger," Prabhuji added.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation strives to fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the midday meal scheme in government schools and government aided schools, the Akshaya Patra Foundation aims not only to fight hunger but also to bring children to school.

Since 2000, the organisation has worked towards reaching more children with wholesome food on every single school day. Akshaya Patra Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and they attract curious visitors from around the world. In partnership with the Government of India and various state governments and inestimable support from many philanthropic donors and well-wishers; Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginning of serving just 1,500 school children across 5 schools. Today, it is the world's largest NGO implementing midday meal programme serving wholesome food to over 1.80 million children from 19,039 schools across 14 states and 2 UTs in India. Akshaya Patra reaches out to 1,25,339 children in 1,433 schools and 9,500 Anganwadi beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh.