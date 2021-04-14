Alarming spread of Covid in East Godavari

Kakinada: Ugadi has not only brought joy but also caused panic among the people in East Godavari district in view of the frightening surge in the Covid -19 positive cases.

With 538 cases registered on this Ugadi day, people became panicky and worried about the fast spreading Covid-19 in the district. Despite the awareness created by the officials, the second wave is fast spreading as the people are not following the Covid-19 norms.

Citizens' Initiative secretary Duvvuri Subramanyam told "The Hans India" that people feel that the spread of Covid-19 is due to the MPTC and ZPTC elections held recently. During the election campaign, the political leaders did not follow the Covid19 norms. Subramanyam questioned as to why action has not been taken against the politicians who never wore masks during the election campaign. Another vital reason that there were large crowds who assembled during jatara and also participated in the recording dances held on the Ugadi occasion. People are asking as to why police have not taken action against those who violated the Covid norms by allowing recording dances with a large number of people witnessing them.

People demand authorities to take adequate steps and initiate stringent action against those who violate the Covid-19 norms. On the other hand, there is an acute shortage of vaccines in the district. And hence people are feeling disappointed over the non availability of vaccines.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. KVS Gowreswar Rao told "The Hans India" here on Tuesday, that 987 cases were registered in the district. He said that 538 positive cases have registered on Tuesday alone. . He pointed out the spread of Covid -19 due to migrants. He added the movement of large number of migrants should be restricted in order to prevent the spread of Covid.

He added that 36,000 Covaxin had reached the district and were stored at a central storage unit in Kakinada. The vaccine sent from Vijayawada central storage centre by special vehicles was delivered in the district. Further, the 36,000 doses of Covishield vaccine would also arrive very shortly. He stated that this action would be sent to the vaccination centres in the district. He said that they are following the test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain the Covid and create awareness among the people to follow the Covid protocol. He advised the people to follow the Covid -19 protocols that maintain social distance wearing of masks, cleaning the hands with sanitizer and washing their hands with soaps cleanly every school should provide sanitizer and masks.

As the number of second wave of Covid -19 cases continue increase in the district, the police conducted Mask Enforcement Drive to promote face masks in public places and if any person is found violating the norm will be fined. The traffic police personnel deployed in various parts of the district, collected fines from those violated the Covid-19 norms.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi conducted "Mask Enforcement Drive" and imposed fines on those who fail to wear the masks in the district. Asmi said that every day they are conducting the drive for masks in the district.

He added that he personally issued challans on the people who are roaming without wearing masks. They collected Rs 20.29 lakh for violation of Covid-19 regulations across the district during March 27 to April 11.