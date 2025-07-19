All above 18 yrs urged to enroll as voters

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector T S Chetan has urged all eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age by January 1, 2026, to enroll their names in electoral rolls.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of political parties at the mini-conference hall of the Collectorate on Friday, the Collector, along with DRO Vijayasaradhi, emphasised the importance of updating the voter list.

He stated that those who have passed away, migrated permanently from the village, or whose names appear more than once in the list will be removed. He also mentioned that the Election Commission has provided opportunities to correct errors in voter details, such as name, age, and other particulars. A total of 1,576 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been appointed for this task. One officer per constituency has been trained in New Delhi to supervise the process in all six constituencies of the district. Collector Chetan instructed leaders of political parties to conduct meetings at the constituency level to discuss updates on voter rolls and polling station adjustments. Applications are being accepted constituency-wise, and the voter registration process is being expedited, he said.

Booth Level Officers are currently conducting door-to-door visits to register eligible voters. Citizens who wish to make corrections or modifications to their voter details can approach the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and submit their applications.

Representatives from various political parties attended the meeting, including Samakoti Adinarayana from TDP, Bharat Kumar from BJP, Ravinayak from YSRCP, Satish Kumar from JSP, and Nagaraju from BSP, along with other election cell officials.