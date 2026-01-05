Hyundai Motor's 2025 sales slip 0.1 pc on slow overseas demand

Seoul: Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker, said on Monday its global sales fell 0.1 per cent from a year earlier in 2025 due to slowing overseas demand, apparently caused by US import tariffs.

Hyundai Motor sold 4,138,180 vehicles last year, slightly down from 4,141,959 units a year earlier, the company said in a press release, reports Yonhap news agency.

Domestic sales rose 1.1 per cent on-year to 712,954 units, while overseas sales declined 0.3 per cent to 3,425,226 units.

"In 2025, the company achieved an improved product mix by launching new models, including the all-new Palisade sport utility vehicle (SUV) and the all-electric Ioniq 9 SUV, in more markets and strengthening its eco-friendly vehicle lineup despite unfavourable business conditions, such as U.S. import tariffs," the release said.

For 2026, Hyundai has set a global sales target of 4,158,300 vehicles, consisting of overseas sales of 3,458,300 units and domestic sales of 700,000 units.

To achieve the target, the company said it plans to roll out additional eco-friendly models, begin operations at new production facilities and respond flexibly to market changes.

In December alone, Hyundai's sales slipped 0.6 percent on-year to 328,393 units from 330,290 a year earlier. Domestic sales rose 2.2 percent to 62,666 units, while overseas sales fell 1.2 percent to 265,727 units.

Meanwhile, Kia, South Korea's second-largest automaker, said on Monday its sales rose 2 per cent from a year earlier in 2025, driven by strong demand for its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models.

Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, sold 3,135,803 vehicles last year, up from 3,089,300 units the previous year, the company said in a press release.

Domestic sales rose 1 per cent to 545,776 units from 540,010 during the cited period, while overseas sales climbed 2 per cent to 2,584,238 from 2,543,168.

"Robust sales of the Sportage and Seltos SUVs supported the company's overseas sales last year," the release said.

The annual figures include 5,789 special-purpose vehicles, down 5 per cent from 6,122 a year ago.

In December alone, Kia's vehicle sales fell 1 per cent to 236,672 units from 240,455 a year ago.