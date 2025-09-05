Live
- OpenAI to Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform, Taking Direct Aim at LinkedIn
- Sanjeev Nanda on the Growing Trend of Swadeshi Luxury Weddings in India
- Happy Teachers’ Day 2025 Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Share With Your Beloved Mentors
- Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Significance
- Agri Minister Shivraj visits flood-affected areas in Pb
- GST rates cut will benefit the poor and middle class, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu
- Facebook Revives Its Classic “Poke” with a Modern Twist
- Flood of jobs in govt sector, over 60L youth employed: Yogi
- 6,793 illegal structures on 780 acres of deemed forest land in Pb
- HP rain fury: Landslide in Kullu leaves one dead
All basic amenities will be provided for medical college students
Collector inaugurates RO plant worth Rs 8.7 lakhs
Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari stated that comprehensive infrastructure facilities, including well-equipped classrooms and hostel accommodations, will be provided to students at the Nandyal Government Medical College to ensure quality education and a conducive learning environment.
On Thursday, the Collector inaugurated a newly constructed RO plant worth Rs 8.70 lakh, established with Railway CSR funds, at the medical college.
Speaking on the occasion, she said the initiative was taken in response to students’ requests and assured that further efforts would be made to enhance the facilities and overall development of the institution in the coming days. She also announced plans to beautify the area through which the KC Canal passes inside the campus by setting up greenery and benches, creating a pleasant atmosphere for students. An estimated Rs 40 lakh will be spent on this project, which will be completed within 15 days, she added.
The Collector expressed satisfaction with the quality of faculty at the medical college, emphasizing that their dedicated teaching would help students excel academically and achieve a bright future.
Later, the Collector also inaugurated another RO plant costing Rs 5.45 lakh at the Government Area Hospital. She said the plant was installed following requests from doctors and staff to meet the hospital’s purified water needs.
She urged the medical team to provide quality healthcare services and bring a good reputation to the hospital.
The programme was attended by medical college faculty, hospital staff, RWS officials, and other dignitaries.