All depts advised to remain on alert as heavy rains forecast

Kurnool: In the wake of the impending cyclonic storm, District Collector Dr A Siri instructed all line departments to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure public safety on Wednesday. She said that heavy rains are likely in the district over the next few days, and the administration must act swiftly to prevent any potential damage to life and property.

The Collector directed officials to closely monitor reservoirs, tanks, low-lying and riverbank areas, and to take advance measures to prevent breaches and flooding. She emphasised the need to issue timely alerts to the public and relocate people from vulnerable areas if required.

She instructed the revenue, irrigation, police, panchayat raj, and electricity departments to work in close coordination and maintain constant communication with the public. She also ordered the suspension of traffic at overflowing streams and rivulets, diverting vehicles through safe alternative routes. Electricity department officials were directed to secure power lines and prevent accidents.

Dr Siri stressed that protecting human lives and preventing loss of property should be the top priority of the administration. She instructed officials to conduct continuous reviews of the ground situation and remain vigilant until the weather conditions improve. Agriculture and horticulture officers were asked to provide timely advisories to farmers to minimize crop damage and ensure proper water drainage in agricultural lands.

To strengthen the district’s disaster response system, the Collector ordered the establishment of control rooms at the district headquarters and all mandal offices. She directed revenue officials to identify safe shelters in advance and make arrangements for the supply of essential commodities for people who may need to be evacuated.

She reiterated the importance of maintaining strict vigilance and urged all departments to work in a coordinated and proactive manner to minimize the impact of the cyclone.