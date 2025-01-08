All India Carrom Federation Cup: TN & PSPB women, RBI & Maharashtra men enter doubles finals

Nellore: The third day of the All India Carrom Federation Cup tournament witnessed some very important matches both in men and women events.

The tournament is being organised with the support from Andhra State Carrom Association, Nellore District Carrom Association and Nellore Club. In the men’s singles match, Dilli Babu upset top seed Gufran.

For the first time, Andhra carrom players Ch Janardhan Reddy and MSK Harika both from Visakhapatnam entered the pre-quarter finals.

The men and women doubles entered the finals and the third round matches in men and women singles are in progress.

Some of the important results of day-3 include in the men’s double semi-finals: Zaheer Pasha & Prashant More (RBI) bt Rahim Karim Khan & Abhijit Tripankar (Jain Irrigation) scores: 22-18, 25-04, Vikas Harish Dharia & Pankaj Ashok Pawar (MAH) bt Sandeep Dive & Zaid Ahmed, Farooqi (Jain Irrigation): Scores: 24-18, 25-18

In the women doubles semi-finals: B Shobhika & S Preeti Princes (TN) bt Rashmi Kumari & Ilavazhakhi (PSPB) Scores; 22-09, 07-25, 17-12, M Khazima & V. Mitra (PSPB) bt K.Nagajothi & Neelam Ghodke (CCSCSB) Scores: 25-12, 20-11.

Women singles second round matches: Rashmi Kumari (PSPB) bt Seema Chauhan (Raj) : scores: 25-0, 25-0, Vanish Shruthi (Guj) bt Ch.Sudha ( Andhra ) scores :24-09,25-08,25-20, Nidhi Gupta (AAI ) bt Nagajyothi (Telangana) scores :25-15, 25-10, L Keertana (TN) bt Anjali Prajapathi ( DASCB): Scores: 25-0,25-07, B Shobhika ( TN) bt Kavitha Somanchi (RBI) scores: 06-20, 25-0, 15-09,

Men third round matches: Dilli Babu upsets top seed Gufran, K Srinivas (PSPB) bt Dharmendra Kumar (DASCB): scores: 25-10,25-20, Irshad Ahmed (Vidharba) bt Ali Abbas (UP), scores: 25-10, 25-09, Md Shadab (Delhi ) bt Uma Maheshwara Rao (Andhra) scores: 17-22, 22-06, 21-16, Sandeep Dive (Jain Irrigaton) bt Md. Barkath Ali ( Bihar): scores: 25-01, 21-09, V Anil Kumar (CAG) bt Musharaff (AAI) ; Scores; 25-18,25-10, Dillibabu ( LIC) bt Md Ghufran (PSPB) scores: 20-19, 10-25, 25-0, Prashant More (RBI) bt R Prajoy ( DASCCSB), scores: 25-0, 25-05.