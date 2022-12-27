All-India DWCRA fair from today

Visakhapatnam: The All-India DWCRA Bazaar (SARAS) 2022-23 will be organised at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds (behind Polamamba temple) from Tuesday.

Announcing this here on Monday, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan said the exhibition will commence from Tuesday and continue till January 7.

Along with self help groups from 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh, SHG members from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, etc. are also exhibiting their products at the bazaar.

A total of 204 stalls will be set up at the grounds that will showcase diverse products such as bamboo crafts, saris, artificial jewellery and home decors. Besides, over 14 food courts will be set up at the grounds. Entertainment and cultural programmes form a part of the fair.

Among others, control room, parking space, traffic streamlining will be some of the key areas, the joint collector said, would be focused on to make the exhibition a hassle-free affair.

With the support of GVMC, sanitation maintenance, mobile toilets, and safe drinking water will be facilitated at the grounds. For the convenience of the visitors, mobile ATMs can also be availed at the grounds.