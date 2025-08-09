All India invitational tournaments from Aug 11

VIJAYAWADA: The Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education is set to host the All India Invitational Tournaments as part of its golden jubilee celebrations from August 11.

Addressing the media at the Siddhartha College here on Friday, Principal Meka Ramesh said that Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy will inaugurate the volleyball tournaments for men and women and MLA Gadde Ramamohan will also participate.

Volleyball (Men’s and Women’s) from August 11 to 14 and Basketball (Men’s) from August 17 to 20 would be conducted.

Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy would be the chief guest at the valedictory function on August 20.

Former SAAP president Ankamma Chowdary said that the tournaments would be in the mode of league-cum-knockout.

Necessary arrangements for the players will be arranged for the lavish sports extravaganza planned at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh. The winners in the tournaments of Volleyball and Basketball would be given a cash prize of Rs one lakh each. The teams from big companies like Integral Coach Factory (Tamil Nadu) and others would also participate in the volleyball tournament. However, only university teams would take part in the Basketball tournament.

Academic Advisor L Krishna Mohan Rao, college principal Chundi Venkateswarlu, and director Vemuri Babu Rao, Dr T Balakrishna Reddy (Head of Sports Department), Markandeyulu (PD), Kavuri Sridhar (Placement Officer), and Dr Srinivas Rao (Retired Physical Education Lecturer) were also present at the press meet on Friday.