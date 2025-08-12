All municipal schools will be developed under P-4: Narayana

Nellore: Asserting is government’s commitment for promoting quality education to the poor, Minister P Narayana has said that all 53 municipal schools in Nellore will be developed under P-4 concept in a phased manner.

Along with Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, he visited several municipal schools in Mulapet, Janda Street, Ranganayakulapet, Jakirhussain Nagar and Stonehouse Peta on Monday.

He enquired the headmasters over the need for infrastructure facilities, additional classrooms etc and told them to send proposals to the government. He stated that it was proposed to develop 12 high schools in the city.

Narayana said that several philanthropists are coming forward to extend financial support for development of schools in the city. He claimed that VR Municipal Corporation High School was developed with the financial help from NCC group.

Reacting to the allegations of Opposition party leaders over the selection of students, Minister Narayana asserted that poor students residing in Sarvepalle, Kaluvakatta, Jakir Hussain Nagar areas were admitted in VRMCHS after enquiring their financial status. He said that it was proposed to introduce intermediate in VRMCHS from the next academic year of 2026.