All-out drive till September to contain Covid in Krishna district says Collector J Nivas

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration has decided to continue the campaign on Covid-19 till September.

As part of it, three days vigorous campaign will be held in a week asking the people to follow Standard Operating Procedures to contain Covid.

District Collector J Nivas in a press release on Monday said 'No Mask-No Entry', 'No Mask-No Ride' and 'No Mask-No Sale' campaign will be held in the district.

He asked the district officials to implement the Covid protocol and issue the orders that without masks people will not be allowed into banks, religious places, post offices, shopping malls, super markets, parks, industries, restaurants and other places.

Intense campaign will be launched on Tuesdays asking people to wear masks with slogan 'No Mask-No Ride'.

He informed campaign will be launched with slogan 'No Mask-No sale' in the malls, super markets on every Wednesday. He appealed to the people to make Krishna a Covid-free district.