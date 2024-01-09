All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: While candidates whose renominations has been reassured by party bosses are busily engaged in their advance campaigning, others whose fate is hanging in the balance are trying to pull all strings to put forth their case very effectively for chance to contest again. Due to alliance compulsions, uncertainty is prevailing about some seats.

There are aspirants from the CPI, Jana Sena Party and in the context of rumours that BJP might sail with the TDP, a flurry of activity in party camps can be witnessed in different political camps.

In the midst of talk that the Anantapur seat might be given to JSP or CPI, TDP candidate Prabhakar Chowdary is waiting anxiously for the suspense to be cleared on his candidature.

Also, there is uncertainty regarding Dharmavaram where Paritala Sriram had been party in-charge for a couple of years and is expecting his name to be announced officially but rumours that TDP might give the seat to Varadapuram Suri in the last minute is giving sleepless nights to Sriram.

People confident of renomination in TDP camp include Paritala Sunitha, Payyavula Keshav, Palle Raghunath Reddy, Prabhakar Chowdary, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ashmith Reddy.

Right now, comparatively there is more turbulence in YSRCP camp due to change in candidates than in TDP.

In all political parties, candidates and ex-MLAs who are not nominated are also engaged in hectic activity holding supporters meetings and looking for alternatives in other political parties.