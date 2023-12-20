All roads lead to Polipalli for mega TDP-JSP meet

Nellimarla/Polipalli (Vizianagaram dist): All the roads in the state are now leading to Polipalli of Vizianagaram district where TDP and Jana Sena Party top bosses, including TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are attending the massive public meeting on Wednesday marking the concluding ceremony of the Yuva Galam pada yatra undertaken by the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The public meeting is expected to completely transform the political history of the state and a new era is expected to begin on Wednesday. The meeting will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm wherein several stalwarts from both the TDP and the Jana Sena will be addressing the gathering.

Though the state government on its part is trying to create all kinds of hurdles to prevent the people from attending the meeting, overcoming all these barriers the public from all corners of the state are gathering here on a large scale. The TDP arranged five special trains for its supporters to reach the place while the public are travelling by private buses, lorries, tractors, cars and other modes of transport to reach the venue.

The national media too is focussing on this meeting as both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will be blowing the poll bugle from here. Several media representatives from various media houses across the country have already reached here.

This is the first platform which Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh together will be sharing and all the necessary arrangements have been made by the organisers to accommodate the huge crowd gathering from all corners of the state. The dais is expected to share by at least 600 leaders from both the parties while LED screens have been set up both inside and outside the 110 acre venue.

Parking facility is also available for the large number of vehicles coming from all corners of the state and necessary arrangements have been made to see to it that there is no traffic problem for the vehicles passing through the area. The entire area is filled with a festive atmosphere as yellow flexies and banners welcoming all those attending this mega meeting.