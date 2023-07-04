All sections of people frustrated with YSRCP misrule: TDP leaders

BK Samudram(Anantapur): Former Ministers Kalava Srinivasulu, Paritala Sunitha, Palle Raghunath Reddy and B K Parthasaradhi has promised golden rule by Nara Chandrababu Naidu if TDP returns to power in 2024 elections on the basis of its mini-manifesto released in the Mahanadu recently.

The Bus Yatra dubbed as ‘Bhavishattuku Guarantee’ traversed through rural Anantapur touching Garladinne mandal. At an interaction with farmers, they promised a golden rule. They called upon farmers to get rid of the present government as a number one priority. At the BK Samudram village, the bus yatra received a rousing reception with TDP workers shouting slogans like ‘psycho povali-cycle ravali’.

Ex-minister and TD polit-bureau member Kalava Srinivasulu alleged that the YSRCP MLA’s in the district were looting people’s resources including sand and other minerals. Those who questioned them were facing physical attacks and false cases were being filed against the party leaders.

Paritala Sunitha stated that all sections of people were frustrated with the YSRCP misrule. Hundreds of crores were being amassed by the liquor and sand mafia.

TD leaders Alam Narasa Naidu and Keshava Reddy of Singanamala constituency assured to work for victory of the party whoever is the party candidate. The Bus Yatra had been receiving very good response from the people.