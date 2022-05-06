All set for AP Intermediate examinations from today, govt. makes all arrangements

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate public examinations will begin on Friday. The Inter-Board has made arrangements with the government directives for the examinations to be held till the 24th of this month. A total of 1,456 test centers have been set up across the state and a total of 10.01 lakh students will appear for the exams. The examination will be held on scheduled dates from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m and students must arrive at the test center at least an hour in advance.



In view of the incidents that took place during the tenth class public examinations, the authorities took precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during the inter examinations. The government has alerted the collectors and SPs of all the districts and all the rooms in the test centers are equipped with CCTV cameras outside. These cameras record the test routes and connect them to the inter-board office which will regularly monitor the conduct of examinations through online streaming. Special committees headed by collectors in the districts will oversee the inter-examinations. The SPs of the respective districts have already set up reinforcements at the examination centers.



Meanwhile, the officials declared all the test centers as 'No Phone Zones'. No one, including the chief superintendent, is allowed to carry phones or other digital devices into the test centers. The board directed the officers of the respective departments and other staff to deposit their cell phones in the police stations at the time of taking the question papers from the respective police stations. As well as teaching and non-teaching staff on examination duties should also deposit their cell phones with the Chief Superintendents. Bundles of question papers brought from the police stations are unwrapped in front of CCTV cameras and handed over to the students. Also, the task of packing the answer sheets into bundles should be done in front of the CCTV cameras. The inter-board has made the ID card compulsory.



In view of the alleged leakage of the tenth class question papers, the government has advised students not to believe false rumours being spread.