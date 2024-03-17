All set for BJP, TDP and Jana Sena's first public meeting today in Chilakaluripet

The first public meeting of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh is all set to take place in Boppudi, Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district. The TDP, Janasena, and BJP parties have come together for a grand event after finalizing their alliance. The assembly hall, constructed in 300 acres, is ready to host the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Praja Galam Sabha at 4 pm, along with TDP national president Chandrababu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. The leaders of the three parties have inspected the meeting premises near Boppudi in preparation for the event.



The auditorium spans 300 acres, with 225 acres designated for vehicle parking and seven helipads. Different galleries have been set up for VIPs, VVIPs, and the public. The main stage has been built at a height of 8 feet for the prominent leaders.



The SPG has taken over the assembly premises to ensure security, with CCTV cameras installed for surveillance. AP BJP president Purandheswari expressed confidence in the success of the Praja Galam Sabha. TDP president Achchennaidu highlighted the enthusiasm of people from villages to attend the event.



The NDA alliance aims to introduce its election plan to the public through this assembly. There is anticipation about the assurances the alliance will offer to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The presence of Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu, and Pawan Kalyan on the same stage has created excitement, as they come together once again after campaigning together in 2014.



The leaders of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP are working towards making the Praja Galam Sabha a successful event by mobilizing a large audience.