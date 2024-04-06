All set for Congress party Jana Jatara public meeting in Tukkuguda

The Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election battle in Telangana with a grand public meeting named Jana Jatara set to take place in Tukkuguda, Rangareddy district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad city on Saturday evening. The event will see AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as the chief guest, with the party manifesto being unveiled in Telugu as a focal point of the gathering. Additionally, special assurances tailored for Telangana state will be announced during the meeting.

Reports suggest that several key leaders from BRS and BJP are poised to join the Congress party in the presence of its leaders at the assembly, with an estimated three to six MLAs expected to make the switch. The additions are anticipated to occur in the presence of Rahul at the Novotel Hotel before the commencement of the Tukkuguda Sabha, followed by their participation in the public meeting. The identities of the leaders set to join remain confidential at this stage.

TPCC has made elaborate arrangements for the Jana Jatara Sabha, with 70 acres allocated for the assembly premises and 550 acres designated for parking facilities. Notably, the same venue was previously used for a meeting held by TPCC before the assembly elections, where six guarantees were announced in the presence of Sonia Gandhi. The selection of the venue for the Lok Sabha elections underscores its significance in the political landscape.

Amidst the scorching sun, provisions are being made to ensure the comfort of attendees, with ample fresh water supplies and necessary amenities in place. Congress sources indicate that over 10 lakh individuals are expected to attend the assembly, with meticulous coordination between the parliament seat in-charges and assembly coordinators to facilitate a smooth and successful event.

In addition to outlining the development and welfare initiatives envisioned under a Congress-led national government, the achievements of the Congress administration in Telangana over the past 100 days will also be highlighted to the public during the meeting.