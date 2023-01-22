All set for constable exam today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the state-level constables recruitment preliminary test to be held across the state on Sunday. State Level Police Recruitment Board is conducting the preliminary test to recruit the 6,100 constables and received 5,03,486 applications.

The examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the candidates will be allowed into the examination centre from 9 am onwards. No candidate will be allowed into the examination centre after 10 am onwards. Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, tablets, pen drives, blue tooth and other items will not be allowed into the examination centre.

Candidates have to take one ID card with them for attending the examination. They have to take one of the following cards for the examination. Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport, PAN card, voter ID card and the candidates must take the hall ticket and one black/blue ball point pen.

Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata said on Saturday that metal detectors will be arranged at the examination centres and candidates will be checked thoroughly before going into the examination centres. He said criminal cases will be registered if the candidates resorted to irregularities or violate the examination rules. Instructions were given to prevent traffic congestions near the examination centres and smooth passing of vehicles.

The SLPRB issued notification for recruitment on November 28, 2022 to fill 6,100 constables posts. It received 5,03,486 applications and the candidates have downloaded the hall tickets. The examination will be held in three languages i.e. English, Telugu and Urdu.

The highest number of candidates opted for exam in Telugu language. A total of 3,64,184 candidates chose Telugu language, 1,39,075 candidates opted for English and 227 candidates for the Urdu medium. All district administrations have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of rest on January 22, 2022.