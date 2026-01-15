Ameesha Patel lauds Sunny Deol for ‘Border 2’ trailer with a classic ‘Gadar’ reference

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has taken to her social media account to laud her Gadar co-star and Bollywood star Sunny Deol, following the release of the trailer of Border 2.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Ameesha referred to Sunny’s much-loved character Tara Singh from Gadar, and wrote, “Kya baat hain TARA @iamsunnydeol no wonder SAKINA ki JAAN n HINDUSTAN ki SHAAn hain AAP – BORDER 2 Trailer is,” adding fire emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were a part of the blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. which released in 2001 and went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the period romantic action drama was set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

Sunny Deol starred as Tara Singh, won hearts as a fierce yet emotional Sikh truck driver, and Ameesha Patel played Sakina, a Muslim educated woman torn between her love for her husband and pressure of father's patriotism.

The film also featured the late veteran star Amrish Puri in a memorable antagonist role and also actress Lillete Dubey among others.

After two decades of the movie's release, Ameesha and Sunny reunited for the sequel of the movie, titled Gadar 2 which released in August 2023. The movie again directed by Anil Sharma, revisited the story of Tara and Sakina amid rising India–Pakistan tensions of the 1970s.

Talking about Border 2, the movie is a sequel to the 1997 war classic Border.

The upcoming film is backed by JP Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar along with Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series and JP Films. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh stars Sunny Deol along with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.



