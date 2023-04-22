All set for launch of PSLV-C55 in the afternoon from Tirupati after 25.30 hrs countdown

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and New Space India will jointly launch the PSLV-C55 satellite launch vehicle from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Tirupati district at 2.20 pm on Saturday. To this end, the countdown process started at 12.50 pm on Friday.

After the countdown of 25.30 hours, all arrangements were made to launch the PSLV-C55 rocket. ISRO Chairman Somnath is supervising the countdown process. In this launch, two satellites, Teleos-2 weighing 741 kg and Lumilite-4 weighing 16 kg, will be launched into Sun Synchronous Orbit (SOR) at a height of 570 km above the Earth.

ISRO scientists have designed a rocket with a length of 44.4 meter with a weight of 228.355 tons and completes the launch in 20.35 minutes. Similarly, a special experiment is being done with the fourth stage (PS-4) of this rocket. PS-4 is restarted at 1.33 minutes after releasing the satellites into the fixed orbit at 20.35 minutes. After a short while it will release smaller payloads into different orbits: Aris-2, Pilot, Arca-200, Starberry, DSVOL, DSVOD-3U, DSVOD-06U. This kind of experiment is being done for the first time from here.