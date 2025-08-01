All set for Naidu‘s Kadapa visit

Kadapa/Jammalamadugu: Allarrangements are complete for the arrival of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Kadapa, stated District In-Charge Minister and State Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles, S. Savitha.

Speaking to reporters at a resort in Jammalamadugu on Thursday, Minister Savitha, accompanied by State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs Adinarayana Reddy and Putta Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, detailed the Chief Minister‘s itinerary.

Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Jammalamadugu to distribute NTR Bharosa social pensions (as Friday marks the 1st of the month) and participate in the P-4 programme.

Minister Savitha expressed confidence that with the coalition government in power, Kadapa district is poised for a golden era. She highlighted the Chief Minister‘s focus on industrial and tourism development in the district. On Friday, Naidu will lay foundation stones for tourism projects worth Rs 160 crore in Gandikota, with Rs 80 crore specifically allocated for Gandikota‘s development.

„CM Chandrababu Naidu believes tourism is crucial for State development, which is why he‘s giving special attention to its growth across Andhra Pradesh,“ Minister Savitha stated. She added that the P-4 model, aimed at poverty eradication, will significantly benefit the weaker sections of society. As part of its implementation in the constituency, the Chief Minister will meet with ‘Golden Families’, mentors and the public at the Praja Vedika in Goodemcheruvu. Following this, he will hold a separate meeting with TDP workers and leaders.

Minister Savitha emphasised that the Chief Minister was driving both development and welfare forward like „twin horses“ in the State.

She highlighted his efforts in attracting investments from both within India and abroad, and noted that Andhra Pradesh was providing pensions on a scale unmatched by any other State in the country.

Regarding the arrangements for the Chief Minister‘s visit, Minister Savitha confirmed that everything is ready. She inspected the helipad set up near the Government Polytechnic College in Jammalamadugu and subsequently reviewed the arrangements at the Praja Vedika in Goodemcheruvu. She instructed officials to expedite the completion of arrangements at the public meeting venue and ensure all preparations for the CM‘s visit are meticulously handled.

Chief Minister‘s tour advisor Pendurthi Venkatesh, MLA Putta Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, TDP leaders Reddappa Gari Srinivasulu Reddy and Bhupesh Reddy, Kadapa and Badvel RDOs John Erwin and Chandra Mohan and police officials were also present.