All Spandana petitions should be tracked till-end, says CM Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the updated Spandana portal at his camp office here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the officials and higher authorities should track the petition submitted by a person till the issue is solved and this tracking mechanism should be strong. The grievances of people should not be ignored and the officials of CMO should directly monitor and review on a regular basis, he added.

The reason for rejecting a grievance petition must be mentioned and if accepted, they must be addressed to. If they are not solved within the stipulated time, they should be noted and alerts should be sent to relevant officials. Clearing Spandana petitions would be a criterion for performance of collectors, he said.

The new updated portal has 858 subjects and 3,758 sub-subjects as against 2,677 subjects and 27,919 sub-subjects in old portal. The updated portal will help save the time.

The petitions can be submitted through village secretariats, call centre, web application, mobile app and Praja Darbar.

The petitions submitted would be classified as critical, high, and general. The status of the petition can be known through web link or by calling 1092 or through village secretariat. If the petitioner is not happy with the result, he can request to reopen the petition at district level or head of the department level. Feedback will be taken from citizens on the services and surveys would be conducted on the quality of services in solving the grievances and third party auditing also will be conducted.

The Chief Minister said every scheme of Navaratnalu should be implemented effectively and the officials should take necessary action as soon as they come to know if the names of those eligible have not been found in the beneficiaries list during the social audit of Navratnalu schemes and added that if anyone is left out after social audit, they should be given the opportunity to apply for a period of one month from the date of implementation of the scheme. He said the verification of the applications should be completed in the second month and the funds should be released in the third month and the implementation of the scheme would be considered complete after due process.

He directed the officials to ensure that house sites are allotted within 90 days of receiving the applications and said it's the responsibility of the officials to hand over the house site patta to the beneficiary in stipulated time.

The officials said around one lakh new applications were received for house sites and their verification is completed. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to re-verify the applications by next month and take steps to allot house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries.

Land administration chief commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, IT, electronics and communication secretary G Jayalakshmi, science and technology secretary Vijay Kumar, AP State Housing Corporation managing director Narayana Bharat Gupta, Aarogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna and other officials were present in the meeting.