CPI(M) protests against US action on Venezuela near Chennai consulate

Chennai: Condemning the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro following US military action, activists of the CPI(M) staged a protest near the United States Consulate in Teynampet on Monday, leading to the detention of around 150 demonstrators, including 25 women.

The protest was organised to register opposition to what the party described as “imperialist interference” in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

The demonstrators assembled on Peters Road in Royapettah, a short distance from the consulate, raising slogans against the United States and calling for respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty.

The agitation was led by senior party functionary G. Ramakrishnan, former Maduravoyal MLA Bheema Rao, and Central Chennai district president Selvam.

Party flags and placards condemning the US action were prominently displayed as the protesters addressed the gathering and attempted to mobilise supporters for a march towards the consulate.

Anticipating the protest, police had made elaborate security arrangements in the area.

A large contingent of personnel was deployed along Peters Road and adjoining streets, with metal barricades erected to block access to the consulate.

Vehicular movement along the stretch was temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure to prevent any law-and-order issues. Despite repeated warnings from the police and the imposition of restrictions, the protesters attempted to proceed towards the consulate, allegedly trying to breach the barricades. This prompted police intervention.

After brief scuffles and heated exchanges, officers detained the demonstrators to prevent the situation from escalating.

The detained protesters were later transported in two police buses to a nearby community hall in Royapettah, where they were held for several hours.

Police officials said the detainees were released later in the day after being warned against violating prohibitory orders.

Senior police officers maintained that the action was taken purely to ensure public safety and maintain order in a sensitive diplomatic zone. “We respect the right to protest, but demonstrations near foreign missions are governed by strict security protocols,” an officer said.

Party leaders, however, accused the authorities of suppressing democratic dissent and reiterated their demand that India take a firm stand against what they termed US aggression in Venezuela.

Later in an X post, the party wrote, "CPI(M) Control Commission Chairperson G. Ramakrishnan, the Secretaries of the North, Central, and South Chennai district committees, and party workers were detained in front of the US consulate in Chennai while protesting the Trump administration's attack on Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro."