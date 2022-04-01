All steps taken to protect devotees from other states: Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed in Srisailam on Wednesday night with the devotees from Karnataka set some stalls ablaze besides damaging the car windowpanes and motor bikes. Speaking to media on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that a Karnataka-based devotee went to purchase a water bottle at a tea stall, an argument broke out.

The shop organiser, in a fit of rage, has attacked the devotee with a weapon. In the incident, the devotee fell unconscious and he was immediately shifted to hospital. The other Karnataka devotees along with the injured one lost temper and set a shop on fire.

However, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. In the incident, another devotee also sustained a minor fracture in the skull. He was also rushed to Srisailam hospital and later shifted to Kurnool government general hospital, the SP said. The SP said the Karnataka devotees continued their rampage and broke the wind shields of some cars.

The SP refuted the rumours of cars and bikes set on fire and added the Karnataka government on learning about the incident has expressed serious concern. But the state government assured to extend necessary assistance to the devotees of Karnataka.

SP said all necessary steps have been taken to protect the devotees coming from other states. Regarding filing of cases, the SP said no cases have been filed on anyone. Meanwhile Collector P Koteshwara Rao visited Kurnool general hospital where the injured Karnataka devotee is being treated. He ordered the hospital superintendent Narendranath Reddy to extend quality treatment to the devotee.