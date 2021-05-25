All steps taken to reduce fatality rate in Covid cases: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the government is taking all necessary steps to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Addressing a meeting on the steps to be taken to bring down the Covid cases in the district at state guest house here on Monday, he said the district officials need to be alert all the time and strictly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour. Stating that Covid cases rising sharply across the state, he said the government was all taking necessary steps to overcome the situation by effectively enforcing the lockdown and implementing efficient health policies. So far, 15,24,617 persons have been tested in the district, of them 1,07,978 persons were tested positive for infection, he said.

Nearly one lakh patients have been successfully recovered and discharged from the hospitals, he stated and added unfortunately 679 deaths were registered in the district. He added the government was taking all steps to reduce death rate with Covid infection. "The government's aim is to ensure no deaths take place under any cost. It is in the hands of the district health officials," said the Minister.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister asked the APMSIDC Executive Engineer Sadasiva Reddy about the capacity of the oxygen generating plant in the district. Responding to the minister, the Executive Engineer said that a thousand litres of oxygen is being generated every minute.

Expressing happiness over it, Buggana said that oxygen was very important to treat Covid patients. He said the officials should see that the oxygen was well utilised rather than going to waste. The technicians and nurses have to make regular visits in the wards to monitor the oxygen supply and leakage if any, said Buggana.

He ordered the replacement of oxygen regulators if discrepancies are noticed.

He also asked about the shortage of drugs being supplied to patients. If there is any problem then bring it to the notice of the hospital superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy, he said and ordered the officials concerned to extend quality treatment to patients. The approach of senior doctors and nurses towards the patients should be very pleasing, stated Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Nandyal MP, Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, MLAs of Kurnool, Panyam, Kodumur, Nandikotkur, Nandyal, Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, district In-charge Collector S Rama Sunder Reddy, Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Commissioner D K Balaji, Joint Collector Srinivasulu and other officials were present in the meeting.