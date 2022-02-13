All the offices will be at single place in new districts, says AP Planning dept secretary Vijay Kumar

Andhra Pradesh planning department secretary Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that the objections on the new districts will be received till March 3 on the new districts. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, he told that instructions can be given to the district collectors till March 3 and opined that CM YS Jagan has been directed to look into all the concerns.



The secretary said that the final notification of the new districts will be given in the third week of March followed by the beginning of the administration in the new districts from April 2 on the occasion of Ugadi.



He said that the division of employees will be carried out in all the districts in March including employee promotions and assigning employees under Work to Serve. Vijay Kumar clarified that there are only two places where employees have zonal problems.



"We will build integrated collectorates in the new districts setting up all the offices in one place including the SP office; new collectorates will be built on an area of ​​4 lakh square feet," he said. He said they will inform the Central Government once the districts are formed and opined that central approval is not required for the formation of districts.