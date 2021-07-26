All welfare schemes transparent: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi

Vizianagaram: AP Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi said the government is maintaining transparency in implementing all welfare schemes without giving room for suspicion.

Participating in a programme here, he said that the present government was implementing welfare schemes to all sections of people based on the eligibility conditions and receiving tremendous response from people over the schemes and programmes.

He added the government was giving top priority for agriculture sector and completing the Polavaram project on war-footing. Rythu Bharosa Kendrams would support the farmers in all aspects and every grain of paddy would be purchased and bills would be disbursed on time. Old age and disabled pensions are being disbursed at the doorsteps of beneficiaries on the first of every month.

Later, he planted a sapling at 38th division. MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy said that 100 parks in the city were identified for developing. The city would be turned into green city by planting lakhs of saplings, he said. Mayor V V Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.