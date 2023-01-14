All you need to know about Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad to Vizag

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways'all set to launch the Vande Bharat train which will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It covers a distance of 700 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. It is going to be Telangana's first semi-high speed passenger train service. The train will halt at four stations during the journey i.e Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry.

The train ticket fares from Secunderabad to four halting stations include Secunderabad to Warangal Rs 520, Secunderabad to Khammam Rs 750, Secunderabad to Vijayawada Rs 905, Secunderabad to Rajahmundry Rs 1365, Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs:1665 (Chair Car (CC)) and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs 3120 ( Executive Class (EC)).

The train will depart from Secunderabad at 15:00 hours and will reach in Warangal at 16:35 hours. It departs from Warangal at 16:36 hours and reach in Khammam in 17:45 hours.

It will depart from Khammam at 17:46 hours and reach Vijayawada Junction at 19:00 hours

The train will depart from Vijayawada Junction at 19:05 hours and reach Rajahmundry at 20:58 hours. It will depart from Rajahmundry at 21:00 hours and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 23:30 hours

Similarly, the train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 05:45 hours and reach Rajahmundry at 07:55 hours. It will depart from Rajahmundry at 07:57 hours and reach Vijayawada Junction at 10:00 hours.

It will depart from Vijayawada Junction at 10:05 hours and reach Khammam at 11:00 hours. It will depart from Khammam at 11:01 hours and reach Warangal at 12:05 hours. It will depart from Warangal at 12:06 hours and reach Secunderabad at 14:15.